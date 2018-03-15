News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor, You’d Be Rushing To The Operating Room

(Cough, cough) I'm sick.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Hoping for the best outcome

Source: shapecharge / Getty

Going to the operating room can be a terrifying experience.

But if your surgeon is named Dr. Elvis Francois, he might lull you off to sleep and you won’t feel a thing when you wake up.

Elvis decided to show off his pipes at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York and his fellow orthopedic surgery resident, Dr. William Robinson, was there to back him up. They performed a cover of Mike Yung‘s single, “Alright.”

 

Their video has already hit viral status with over 1 millions views. “As health care providers we often meet people at their greatest time of need,” Elvis said. “And sometimes the best gift you can give is a simple reminder that everything will be alright.”

Thank you Elvis. We are healed!

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor, You’d Be Rushing To The Operating Room

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Website Is Helping You Look Like A…

Stay on trend this season with styling help from Fashion Snoops x Dove.
03.16.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly Bridge…

Multiple deaths were reported after a newly opened bridge built for foot traffic in south Florida collapsed on Thursday afternoon.
03.16.18
Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body…

The Black-ish star gets very open about her body issues and concerns.
03.16.18
White Man Tries To Run Over 14-Year-Old Black…

Dale Trent Jr. nearly killed a child.
03.16.18
Kim Kardashian Calls Her “Bo Derek” Braids, “Appreciation”

The media star says that her post was only done positively.
03.16.18
Marielle Franco, Radical Black Female Politician, Executed In…

She was killed after a Black women's empowerment event.
03.16.18
‘I’m Black And I’m Proud:’ Students Speak Truth…

No justice, no peace.
03.16.18
Here’s Another Reason Canada’s Prime Minister Misses Obama

Trump caught boasting about lying to Justin Trudeau.
03.16.18
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18