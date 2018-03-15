News & Gossip
Watch: Kevin Hart Gets Fit With Khloe Kardashian, Chance the Rapper, & DJ Khaled In New Series

This is an insane new fitness experiment

GlobalGrind
Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kevin Hart has been a content king as of late, and his newest venture is just another notch in his already seasoned belt. You’ve probably seen his sports talk show, Cold As Balls, on Youtube, which launched a few months back and has since racked up millions of views with featuring noteworthy guests like LaVar Ball and Blake Griffin.

Now, Hart is already dipping his feet in something new with another Youtube series titled, What The Fit, where the comedian get together with fellow celebrities to tackle “trending, grueling, and sometimes ridiculous” workout routines. His guest list for the show is set to include the likes of Khloe Kardashian, Chance the Rapper, Chris Paul, and DJ Khaled.

The first episode dropped today, and it features Kevin sumo wrestling with Conan O’Brien. Take a look at what these two comedians looked like wrestling one another, it’s sure to cause some belly laughs.

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

