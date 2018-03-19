News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s Most Heated & Happy Moments

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

Cleveland Cavaliers coach, Tyronn Lue, announced on Monday that he’d be stepping down from his duties to spend more time focusing on his health.  Ironically, the surprising news came just one day after he and LeBron James exchanged some heated words on the court:

When asked how he felt about the coach’s decision to resign, James responded (with a hint of shade):

Which leads us to question whether or not the Coach and team captain have some sort of beef that’s been brewing for a minute.

But the duo has had just as many happy moments as heated ones — and we’ve got the pics to prove it:

LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

LeBron James, Ty Lue

Source: Getty / Getty

 

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s Most Heated & Happy Moments

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut Off For A Joke…

The comedian was only on stage for five minutes.
03.19.18
R.I.P: What We Know About The 6 Victims…

Prayers up.
03.19.18
A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant,…

The racist was caught on video.
03.19.18
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National…

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.
03.18.18
DC Museum Explores The Evolution And Influence Of…

The HBCU Museum in D.C. captures the essence of the evolution of historically Black colleges and universities.
03.18.18
Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites…

Before Rachel Dolezal, author John Howard and journalist Grace Halsell passed for Black.
03.18.18
Republican Rips Into Paris Dennard, “Just Say It,…

Rick Wilson dragged the CNN commentator on live television.
03.18.18
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18