Balto County’s Plan For FREE Community College

Anyone who wants to go to college ALWAYS dreamed of it being FREE, especially the parents of their son/daughter doesn’t get a scholarship. Well, if Baltimore County Executive, Kevin Kamenetz, plan goes throuh, students attending community college will have that oppurtunity.

On Monday, Kamenetz announced his proposal for his fiscal year 19, includes a Baltimore County Promise program. This new need-based scholarship would allow Baltimore County students to go to school for FREE. It would cover their tution and any mandatory fees at CCBC. It would apply to students seeking an associate’s degree or a licensure or certification program.

Lets hope that the County Council will approve this in time so that it could start the Fall 18 semester.

Source

