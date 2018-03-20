Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Be Expo 2018 – What It Means To Be Unapologetic In Hip-Hop

@Robinrazzi
Leave a comment

We asked some of our panel members from our Hip-Hop 45 discussion at Be Expo Philly what it means to them to be ‘UNAPOLOGETIC’ in hip-hop!

Hip-Hop 45 discussed the impact of hip-hop on culture over the past 45 years with a panel ranging from entertainers, radio-executives, industry leaders, and more during Be Expo.

Be Expo

Source: @Photos_By_Stanton

In the video above, we talked to Roxanne Shante, Doug E. Fresh, Chris ‘Play Martin’, and Grandmaster Caz about what being unapologetic in hip-hop means TO THEM!

Keep an eye out all week for more highlights from #BeExpoPhilly 2018 and tag us on social media with your pictures and videos!

Keep Up With 100.3 WRNB!

  • Text RNB to 24042 for breaking news and contest alerts send directly to your phone!
  • Sign Up To For Our 100.3 WRNB Newsletter: RnBPhilly:
  • The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

 

Be Expo 2018

Some Of Our Favorite Moments with 100.3 WRNB At Be Expo 2018!

29 photos Launch gallery

Some Of Our Favorite Moments with 100.3 WRNB At Be Expo 2018!

Continue reading Some Of Our Favorite Moments with 100.3 WRNB At Be Expo 2018!

Some Of Our Favorite Moments with 100.3 WRNB At Be Expo 2018!

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
All Charges Dropped For White Teacher Who Allegedly…

Melissa Blank released a statement on the charges being dropped.
03.21.18
‘Fat, Slow And Ignorant’ Black ‘N-Word’ Jurors Kept…

Racism reared its ugly head.
03.21.18
Not Loyal! Ben Carson Blames The $31,000 Dining…

Did Candy even see this coming?
03.21.18
Game Over On Racist Gerrymandering? Eric Holder Has…

It's on and popping.
03.21.18
All The Way Up: Black Women Statues Replacing…

Remembering Black history.
03.21.18
17 items
Beyoncé’s Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took…

The custom gold gown was created by Indian designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. We have all the details on every…
03.20.18
Ben Carson’s Team Fired One Of The Few…

Katrina Hubbard spoke out about corruption.
03.21.18
Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked…

This was glorious.
03.21.18
Shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10157319730434778/ Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary’s County. The shooting…
03.20.18
Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost…

He learned it from his daddy!
03.20.18