Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man & Black Panther Get Lit Will Put You In The Hump Day Mood

Magic 95.9
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 1, 2016

Source: Steve Sands / Getty

It’s not everyday you get Spider-Man, Black Panther and Deadpool all in one place, let alone enjoying classic Black dance songs together.

Well thanks to viral star Ghetto Spider-Man, the superheroes’ worlds have collided to do the Cha Cha Slide one time for the culture. But who hit it best?

You be the judge.

 

We may need a do over until T’Challa finds his rhythm.

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

