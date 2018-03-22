News & Gossip
So Sad: Sacramento Police Kill Unarmed Black Man After Mistaking His Cellphone For A Gun [Video]

GlobalGrind
Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

 

Two Sacramento police officers were placed on administrative leave after shooting an unarmed African American man after mistaking his cellphone for a gun.  Stephon Clark , 22,  was killed after police fired 20 shots at him while he was in the backyard of the home he shared with his grandparents and siblings.

Sacramento police released a statement saying the officers in the area were responding to a call of an individual breaking multiple car windows onMarch 18. The call described the suspect as a slim, 6-foot-1 black man wearing dark pants and a black hoodie and hiding in a backyard.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies in a helicopter circling the area spotted a man in a surrounding backyard and gave police on the ground Clark’s location.

According to police, the officers opened fire after Clark “extended” a “object” at them as they approached him. “The officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them.” Sacramento police department said in a statement. “Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapons striking the suspect multiple times,”

Here is the body cam footage of the incident; WARNING its graphic:

