He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’ Success For Ruining Other Movies

Why can't they just let us be great?

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Given that “Black Panther” is only $18 million away from being the biggest superhero film of all-time, it’s not surprising that the white tears would be flowing.

But what has us shook is that these tears would come from Forbes, a prestigious publication, that recently called that hit film “a nightmare for Hollywood” for being so successful.

According to Scott Mendelson tired piece, the film’s success was “terrifying” because it was killing the box office “at the expense of other would-be event movies.” In addition, Mendelson referred to the other films as “victims” because they are being “steamrolled” by Ryan Coogler’s masterpiece.

Yeah, he tried it. Sadly, he wasn’t finished.

“[Black Panther] represents the worst nightmare of an entire industry now dedicated to a near-weekly stream of glorified event movies,” he continued.

Black Panther is so big, so good and so ‘one size fits all’ in its appeal that it has turned an entire slate of would-be blockbusters into counterprogramming.”

Sigh…. But no worries, Black Twitter got him all the way together:

Welp!

Granted, the article now reads, “Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Should Terrify Every Hollywood Studio”…but we feel like it’s too little, too late.

Wakanda forever!

[caption id="attachment_2980145" align="alignleft" width="645"] Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios[/caption] With the head of Marvel recently confirming that "Black Panther" is getting a sequel AND the superhero flick raked in a whopping $1 billion dollars this past weekend, it's clear that Wakanda really is forever! And while we know that "BP II" isn't coming out anytime soon, that won't stop the ladies at Hello Beautiful from thinking ahead and putting together a wishlist of dope Black actors and actresses that need to be in the sequel. Ryan Coogler, are you listening?

