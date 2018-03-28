Graduates Throwing Caps

Charm City
Baltimore Families Jump-start Scholarship Program To Give Back

Two families who are now connected from lives being lost in Baltimore are joining forces to give back.

Victory Swift, Mother of slain, Victorious Swift, was joined by Tina Giles Forrester, the widow of Jim Forrester, met at City Hall to make a big announcement. The two families announced that they have started The Swift & Forrester Memorial Fund to “pay forward their work, commitment and love,” according to Fox 45.

The money raised will go towards local children who are at-risk youth or kids who have parents that were murdered.

Both Victorious and Jim Forrester, were killed last year due to violence in the city.

You can donate to The Swift & Forrester Memorial Fund, HERE>

