Baltimore Ravens Sign RGIII, City Reacts [VIDEO]

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin (RGIII) has inked a 1-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. It’s his third team in four years.

Ozzie Newsome confirmed the news in a press conference Wednesday morning (April 4) and RGIII shared his excitement via Twitter shortly after.

Ozzie Newsome announces the addition of RG3. pic.twitter.com/gBM43MCQkI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018

SBNation.com reports: Griffin is now the third quarterback on the roster. The only other besides Joe Flacco was Josh Woodrum. They previously had Ryan Mallett, but he’s a free agent this offseason. GM Ozzie Newsome said that Griffin visited the team to workout last week, and the two sides came to an agreement last night.

Baltimore fans, however, don’t seem to be as excited for the new addition; many noted their preference for Colin Kaeperknick who was being considered for a spot on the team last year.

Reminder Kaeps gf ruined any chance of the ravens signing him — Brendan (@ravens2131) April 4, 2018

Should have been Kaepernick. We are lowering the standards apparently. — Scott Kerfoot (@ScottKerfoot) April 4, 2018

https://twitter.com/alanna1223/status/981569115029671936

When I saw that we signed RGIII, almost broke my neck. pic.twitter.com/qKL1BOJVjI — Chris"Crispy" B (@Dat_BoiMatoi) April 4, 2018

You sign RG3 but not Keapernick?? That's why I'll never watch football again. And I hope you have another losing season. #NoLongerMyTeam — TrndStar CEO (@illpoetic) April 4, 2018

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe even reacted with hesitation:

