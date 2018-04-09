Baltimore Set To Test Virtual Residential Parking Permits

It looks like the permit sticker days may be over for residential parking permits in Baltimore City. Technology could be getting a little fancy in your neighborhood because parking authorities may be able to soon just check your license plate in the system to see if you are legally or illegally parking in residential neighborhoods.

FOX45 reports,

The Baltimore Sun reports the system will allow officers to use license plate readers to see if people are parked legally. Currently, they have to check each car for a sticker.

The city Department of Transportation says there has been a 15 percent decrease in the number of residential parking tickets in the past three years and a shortage of officers. Baltimore City Department of Transportation senior adviser Frank Murphy says the program will likely require new equipment, but its cost hasn’t been determined yet.

The city will test the program this fall in the parking-scarce Ridgely’s Delight neighborhood.

Also On Magic 95.9: