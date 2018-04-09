Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore Set To Test Virtual Residential Parking Permits

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

It looks like the permit sticker days may be over for residential parking permits in Baltimore City. Technology could be getting a little fancy in your neighborhood because parking authorities may be able to soon just check your license plate in the system to see if you are legally or illegally parking in residential neighborhoods.

FOX45 reports,

The Baltimore Sun reports the system will allow officers to use license plate readers to see if people are parked legally. Currently, they have to check each car for a sticker.

The city Department of Transportation says there has been a 15 percent decrease in the number of residential parking tickets in the past three years and a shortage of officers. Baltimore City Department of Transportation senior adviser Frank Murphy says the program will likely require new equipment, but its cost hasn’t been determined yet.

The city will test the program this fall in the parking-scarce Ridgely’s Delight neighborhood.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Baltimore Set To Test Virtual Residential Parking Permits

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18
Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A…

Lyvia Robinson lost her precious life over a stupid joke. Just senseless.
04.09.18
Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More…

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.
04.09.18
29 items
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther…

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th…
04.05.18
10 items
Eva Marcille Is Serving Modelesque Baby Bump Style…

The fab mama is prepped to welcome baby number two.
04.04.18