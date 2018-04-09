Charm City
Hearings On The Baltimore Police Consent Decree To Start

Baltimore Violence

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A federal judge in Baltimore has scheduled the first public hearing on Friday to review the city’s progress toward compliance with a consent decree that mandates reforms within the police department.

The consent decree was signed in the last days of the Obama administration, was approved by the judge last April despite push back from Trump’s Justice Department.

