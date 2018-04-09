News & Gossip
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool Aunt And Uncle Who Won’t Let Go Of Their Young Days

Magic 95.9
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Someone found a vintage clip of Mariah Carey struggling with her notes while singing with Busta Rhymes and it’s the best laugh we’ve had all day.

Although uncle Bust sounds just as wretched as auntie Mariah, it’s funnier to watch the skinnty queen herself prove that age is something but a number — it’s a sign that maybe your vocal chords need a warning before attempting to hit those high notes.

Busta Rhymes’ heavy breathing and command to “Sing It!” while sweating profusely is just the icing on the cake.

And for all the MC fans out there, don’t fret. Mariah reportedly had the flu that day, which explains the failed vocals. So here’s a clip of her singing the song recently, and sounding wayyy better:

We still love you Mimi!  But this laugh was necessary.

