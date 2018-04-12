News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a healthy baby girl at 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Tristan Thompson was reportedly in the room. Khloe’s sisters, mom and best friend Malika were also by her side.

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

RELATED STORIES:

Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl…But Where Is His Son?

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pro-Trumpers Are Spreading Lies About Malia Obama While…

Life must suck when you are a grown person who wastes your life behind a computer spreading fake news about…
04.12.18
One Of Devonte Hart’s Parents Sent A Disturbing…

More details are coming out about the Hart's final days.
04.12.18
Austin Bombing Victim Draylen Mason May Receive Posthumous…

New details about the investigation have been revealed.
04.11.18
Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana…

When you want it done right, ask a legend.
04.11.18
These Photos Of The Kidnapped Boko Haram Schoolgirls…

A recent profile by the New York Times aims to shed light on their lives after their escape, their heartbreak…
04.11.18
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of…

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics…
04.11.18
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18