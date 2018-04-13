Independent Review Board Members Announced In Suiter Investigation

Baltimore’s Police Commissioner, Darryl De Sousa introduced some of the members of the Independent Review Board in the death of Detective Sean Suiter to the media on Thursday. All panel members of the IRB have decades of experience and are considered experts in their field. The panel plans to take the next six months to conduct their investigation. The panel members include James “ CHIPS” Stewart, James “Chip” Coldren, Gary T. Childs, Rick Fuentes, Peter Modafferi, Charlie Scheeler and Marvin Syndor.

Source: Fox Baltimore

