How Faizon Love’s Disgusting Comparison Of Bill Cosby To Emmett Till Failed In Two Ways

Yesterday, Bill Cosby was convicted on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging defendant Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, according to multiple media reports. Each count could result in a possible ten-year sentence, which means the television icon is facing 30 years in jail.

Cosby has reportedly been sexually assaulting women for over 30 years so many believe this is long overdue. However, comedian Faizon Love has a different point of view — he is comparing Cosby to Emmett Till.

Here is the insanity Faizon Love wrote on Twitter:

Well America you finally got what you wanted A Black Face for Rape this is truly a fucked up day…. @BillCosby you should of ran for president — Faizon Love (@FAIZONLOVE) April 26, 2018

Do you know the difference between Emmett Till case and @BillCosby case, not one got damn thing — Faizon Love (@FAIZONLOVE) April 26, 2018

Twitter was obviously not happy. See below:

Faizon Love has been using the "Kanye and Gucci" method a lot recently… — J. Nathaniel (@BlacMatta2) April 27, 2018

Besides the part where Emmit Till did nothing and Bill raped 50 women I agree 100%, exact same case… — AkaManny (@planetpandamo) April 27, 2018

Man Faizon Love on the McDonald's wifi again. https://t.co/NYZ9qJDd0l — Odinson (@QUEcified) April 26, 2018

I wish men like @FAIZONLOVE would focus their attention on the survivors of sexual assault instead of protecting the legacy of a rapist. #billcosby did some great things & he is a rapist. It’s not an either/or. He’s both. https://t.co/ZGPrMClutF — Wade Davis II (@Wade_Davis28) April 27, 2018

Bill Cosby deserves what he got while Emmett Till didn’t. That’s the difference. Delete this… — Based Akata (@BasedMara2) April 26, 2018

This is disgusting on many levels. One, Emmett Till was a 14-year-old who was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955. Till was brutally murdered, his body and face bloated and mutilated. The white woman would later admitted she fabricated the entire story. The white men who murdered Till was never indicted. This is the person Love compares Cosby to — an innocent 14-year-old who was lynched while Cosby is an 80-year-old who has been accused of sexual assault for three decades and even admitted to giving women Quaaludes. There is absolutely no comparison and the thought should have never came to Faizon’s deplorable brain.

Two, Faizon made these vile comments the day The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, also referred to as the lynching museum, opened in Montgomery, Alabama. The comparison is not only disrespectful to Till but to the countless Black people who were lynched.

The 49-year-old had made questionable comments for years. He called Spike Lee a “house n***a,” attacked comedian Hannibal Buress for joking about Bill Cosby and also claimed “white people built” Dave Chappelle. However, this latest comment is a inexcusable new low.

