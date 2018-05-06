National
Day Care Shut Down After Brutal Attack On 1-Year-Old

An Indianapolis Kiddiegarden is under fire by state agencies after a baby was severely beaten within hours of being dropped off by his mother.

An Indiana day care has been shut down after a 1-year-old boy was severely beaten, bruised and left with a swollen lip within hours of being dropped off by his mother.

WXIN News reported that last week went Tiffany Griffin came to pick up her son Jesse at an Indianapolis Kiddiegarden after getting a call from the day care a few hours after she dropped him off. That’s when she saw what happened to her son.

A 22-year-old worker, who Tiffany punched out because she thought they were responsible, claims that another child beat Jesse.

“It’s no way a baby, a 2-year-old and that baby was small and she didn’t look like she was the violent type and her mom said she wasn’t the violent type and her mom said scratches her baby might do but when seen that picture she started crying and said her baby wouldn’t do anything like that,” Tiffany said.

Now the police are involved, listing that young worker as one of their main suspects. That, and the state’s Family and Social Services Administration has ordered the center to be shut down.

But the owner of the day care center, Haben Ghebremichael, swears to The Associated Press that the worker was telling the truth: The worker had to separate the two children during the attack but the boy had already been injured by that time.

In a statement, Ghebremichael swears that her business has never faced any allegations of abuse or maltreatment and it is cooperating fully with authorities. It’s unknown when or if the day care will reopen.

“This was truly a sad, shocking and unfortunate event. Our hearts go out to Jesse and his family and are praying for his well-being.”

Griffin said she isn’t sure if she can ever leave her children in someone else’s care again.

“I couldn’t protect him and I was trying to do what’s best for my kids like going to the doctor, taking care of my health and going to school,” she said.

“Now I gotta be a stay at home mom and not do the thing I want to do to advance in life to give them the best in order to make sure they’re taken care of and not neglected.”

