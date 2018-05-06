NBAer Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow Jerseys For LGBTQ Awareness

Pistons forward Reggie Bullock continues to honor his late sister Mia.

At a GLAAD event, Bullock shared his dream of rocking a rainbow jersey on the NBA hardwood one day to raise awareness.

“I have this dream of playing basketball in a rainbow jersey and I’m going to make it happen,” said Bullock at the GLAAD awards. He originally tweeted about the dream in April.

Just woke up out a dream and thought about playing in a 🌈 colored jersey to incorporate #LGBTQ into sports. @nba help me make it happen in my lifetime 🙌🏾 — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 22, 2018

Three years ago, Mia Bullock’s body was found in Baltimore, beaten so badly that she was hard to identify.

“I was just lost for words, I was crying,” Bullock said, remembering the day he found out. “I couldn’t believe that it actually happened, and the way it happened. It was real tragic.”

After a suspect in the murder was acquitted in a 2017 trial, Bullock has been dedicated to using his platform to create greater awareness for the trans community.

In a Now This profile, Bullock speaks at length about how his sister’s death has affected him.

NBA star Reggie Bullock is using his platform to fight for transgender equality after his sister was murdered pic.twitter.com/cU0sc7rgMM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 7, 2018

GLAAD shouted Bullock out on their Twitter account after his speech.

.@ReggieBullock35 is with us at the #GLAADawards to help honor his late sister Mia and to advocate for trans women. pic.twitter.com/skP8ROazNE — GLAAD (@glaad) May 6, 2018

Bullock has been a dedicated advocate for the LGBTQ community since Mia’s death and he’s become more outspoken over time.

His brave decision to announce his dream of a rainbow jersey is just the latest example.

"I have this dream of playing basketball in a rainbow jersey and I'm going to make it happen." @ReggieBullock35 #GLAADawards pic.twitter.com/FC7ZsSRQmt — GLAAD (@glaad) May 6, 2018

OFSmith32 showed love to Bullock on Twitter, writing, “@ReggieBullock35 I saw the video of u speaking @glaad last night, you were amazing! Proud doesn’t say enough, n how ur using ur voice 4 good! #mialiveson good work Reggie! I’m sure she is smiling from above. #endhate #endignorance.”

@ReggieBullock35 I saw the video of u speaking @glaad last night, you were amazing! Proud doesn’t say enough, n how ur using ur voice 4 good! #mialiveson good work Reggie! I’m sure she is smiling from above. #endhate #endignorance — TheRealOtisFSmith (@OFSmith32) May 6, 2018

Sarah Kate Ellis typed, “Thank you @ReggieBullock35 for using your platform not only to pay tribute to your sister, but to also stand up for all trans women of color. With the violence facing that part of our community, it is so important for allies to use their voices to speak up.”

Thank you @ReggieBullock35 for using your platform not only to pay tribute to your sister, but to also stand up for all trans women of color. With the violence facing that part of our community, it is so important for allies to use their voices to speak up. https://t.co/aJwi2VsIhI — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) May 6, 2018

