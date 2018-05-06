Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’ Playoff Buzzer Beater

LeBron James continues to add to his legacy in this year’s playoffs.

After years of having his “clutchness” questioned, the chosen one hit another game-winning shot Saturday night, quieting critics and giving witnesses new testimony to share with their grandkids.

If you need a refresher course, watch SportsCenter’s highlight reel of LeBron’s miracles — starting with his amazing 3-pointer to beat the Orlando Magic in 2009.

LeBron’s shot turned an 0-2 lead against the top-seeded Toronto Raptors into an 0-3 count, with the Cavs on the brink of making their fourth straight Eastern Conference finals.

Without Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas or any other elite number-two option on offense, James has put together the most impressive playoff statline of his career.

After the Game 3 win, James is averaging 34.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

