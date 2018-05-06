Yess Gawd: Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol. 2 Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

If you’re one of few people living under a rock who doesn’t know that season two of Dear White People is out now on Netflix —then you’re apart of the problem.
Just kidding. But you are missing out on one of the most important shows on television. Not to mention it’s one of few “series adapted from a film” that we actually like.
Seaons 1 of the Justin Simien created Netflix show was relatable AF. But season 2 is a whole new bold, black and beautiful beast. Whether you agree or disagree with some of the intersting things the characters say— you can always be sure that you’ll feel something.
We put together a gallery of a moments from season two of DWP that had us all saying “Damn, I felt that.” Check it out below and hit us up to share your favorite moments of the season so far.
10 Times 'Dear White People' Made You Say 'I Felt That!'
10 Times 'Dear White People' Made You Say 'I Felt That!'
1. When Joelle said this world is not kind to Kelly's [Rowland].Source:GIPHY 1 of 10
2. When Lionel said "I like emotionally unavailable guys with an acumen for mixed signals."Source:GIPHY 2 of 10
3. When Reggie wanted revenge on the officer (who still had job even after assaulting Reggie in season 1)Source:GIPHY 3 of 10
4. When Gabe said “this was my 'notice me Sam' look"Source:GIPHY 4 of 10
5. When Reggie was appalled that his White roommate doesn't use a washcloth.Source:GIPHY 5 of 10
6. When Sam clapped back at the racist bots.Source:GIPHY 6 of 10
7. When Joelle found out she was dating a hotep.Source:GIPHY 7 of 10
8. When Coco said "I wanted the opportunity to decline directly."Source:GIPHY 8 of 10
9. When Sam went home for her dad's funeral and spent time with her family.Source:GIPHY 9 of 10
10. When Troy's Dad hit the blunt like a pro.Source:GIPHY 10 of 10