So Sweet: Watch This Comedian Do Whatever He Can To Make His Girl Laugh

Some baby daddy appreciation on this beautiful Monday.

King Sukii
Fellas, chances are your girl will appreciate you simply being by her side during the child birthing process—but the young woman in the video above, she must feel extra grateful to have a man (@Dq4equis) who goes the extra mile when she’s in pain. Press play and laugh your ass off.

Since it's 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it's day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it. Besides the fact that it's funny and makes the Cheeto's skin cringe, check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

