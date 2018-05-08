Charm City
Here’s Why Horseshoe Casino’s Revenue Dropped In April

Maurette Brown Clark
Opening night at the Horseshoe casino, in Baltimore, MD.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Casinos aren’t only for gamblers, but there is entertainment value for non-gamblers as well – restaurants, live shows, retail, you name it. There has been an upsurge in casino’s opening in the DMV area and with great success.

But it looks like Horsehoe Casino, located right next to M and T Stadium in Southwest Baltimore, is the only casino in Maryland where revenue has dropped in the month of April. One may wonder if the increased violence has had a hand in that decline.

Altogether, the state’s six casinos pulled in nearly $143.5 million in April, with five posting year-over-year gains. The combined revenue grew by 5.7 percent compared with April 2017. Horseshoe, meanwhile, saw an 11.5 percent year-over-year decrease, with $21.7 million in earnings.

The casino is hoping to see a turnaround with upcoming plans to develop an entertainment district along Warner Street.

Horseshoe Casino

