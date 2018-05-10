Not To Start Anything, But: Did You Know That Martin Luther King Regretted His ‘Dream’ Speech?

Source: Bettmann / Getty
When you think of Martin Luther King, the first thing that comes to mind is his infamous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech.
But did you know that after witnessing all the violence going on in Vietnam and the disdain the country had for Black people, the civil rights legend recanted his 1963 monologue, calling it naive.
But they don’t want you to know that part:
Some say that you can tell in the video that MLK was trying to be brave, knowing that his comments with piss off the higher ups.
Just three months later, he was assassinated.
Nearly 60 years later, and Martin’s word never rang more true. What do you think the legendary leader would say about the state of the nation today?
Check out MLK’s full speech before his untimely murder below.
via GIPHY
Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
1 of 15
2. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
2 of 15
3. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Library of Congress
3 of 15
4. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Library of Congress
4 of 15
5. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
5 of 15
6. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
6 of 15
7. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
7 of 15
8. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
8 of 15
9. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Library of Congress
9 of 15
10. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
10 of 15
11. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
11 of 15
12. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
12 of 15
13. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:JAMES KARALES
13 of 15
14. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:JAMES KARALES
14 of 15
15. Let Freedom Ring: 15 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)
Source:JAMES KARALES
15 of 15