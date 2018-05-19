News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Bag Secured: Former Scammer Explains How He Went Legit With Bitcoin

After years of (allegedly) swiping cards, Jevon from Flatbush is living legit with a personal driver and $50,000 in income thanks to faith, patience and perseverance.

Leave a comment
Close up of unrecognizable person with credit card on ATM.

Source: BraunS / Getty

This Brooklyn resident joined @ELGINDOTCOM & @_TheCivilRight to explain how he made a fortune on Bitcoin, lost it, and got it back.

As he puts it, “Crypto changed my life.”

Download here. or stream on SoundCloud below:

Follow Jevon’s money moves on Snapchat @Real_Jew.

Bag Secured: Former Scammer Explains How He Went Legit With Bitcoin was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Bag Secured: Former Scammer Explains How He Went Legit With Bitcoin

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
40 items
Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Congrats to the Class of 2018!
05.20.18
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit…

Mama O had a dressgate situation when her dress arrived yesterday and the color wasn't right for the ceremony.
05.21.18
10 items
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle‘s wedding, let’s not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.
05.21.18
10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In…

Our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and Fashion Director Marielle Bobo made a headwrap out of a Bloomingdales garment…
05.19.18
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters…

The singer didn't hold back on stage.
05.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close