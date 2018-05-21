MAGA star Katie Hopkins is getting dragged by her racist edges after she came for Meghan Markle on Twitter.

Since then, Katie has felt the wrath of Black Twitter in the most hilarious way. While Katie was attacking Meghan’s class, Black Twitter was pointing out how being a hater for so many years has caused Katie to age like a banana.

Gabrielle Union is 2 years older than Katie Hopkins… pic.twitter.com/fC5Zc5Jpfr — georgia (@lemonadenormani) May 20, 2018

According to Wikipedia, Katie Hopkins is 43 years old. Gabrielle Union is 45 years old and looks 40 years younger than Katie. Apparently, hate and age don’t mix.

Hit the flip to see more hateless celebrities who make Katie Hopkins look like the Grim Reaper.

Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You Age Like Spoiled Milk was originally published on globalgrind.com

