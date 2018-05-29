CLOSE
ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ Following Racist Tweet

ABC's 'Roseanne'

ABC has decided to cancel Roseanne, multiple outlets reported Monday. The news comes after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist “joke” at former aide to President ObamaValerie JarrettWanda Sykes had already announced her exit from the show on Tuesday morning.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote on Twitter late Monday night. She’s since deleted the tweet and quit the social media platform.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Tuesday, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Could Wanda Sykes and social media be the push ABC needed to cancel it so swiftly?

Hours after Roseanne went on a racist Twitter tirade, Wanda Sykes, who is consulting producer for the Roseanne reboot, said she wouldn’t be returning for season 2.

Folks were thankful that she stood up and put principles over money:

But as some pointed out on Twitter, Barr has been problematic for a minute, so why quit now? Better yet, why even sign on to work with her in the first place:

Of course after getting blasted, Barr is walking back her statements by apologizing and saying it was all just a “joke.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote on Twitter. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

