Schooled: Samuel L. Jackson Demonstrates All The Ways To Use “Motherf*cker”

It's an art form.

2015 National Board Of Review Gala

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Legendary actor and curser extraordinaire Samuel L. Jackson stopped by Ellen recently and it was a swear-filled convo.

First, Ellen gifted Jackson with sashes to celebrate his tenth time on the show, him turning 70 this year, and him being the highest grossing actor.

Then, after all the prestige, Samuel L. gave an informative lesson on how to use one of his favorite curse words, “motherf*cker.” Learn a thing or two from the master in the funny clip below!

Schooled: Samuel L. Jackson Demonstrates All The Ways To Use “Motherf*cker” was originally published on globalgrind.com

