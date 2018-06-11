Clip from Sunday’s Kardashians vs Wests episode of Family Feud 😂😂😂@kanyewest @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/nnYnRnI3zo — Kanye Source (@KanyeSource) June 7, 2018

Kim K., Kanye West, and a few of the rapper’s Chi-Town cousins hit Celebrity Family Feud last night to battle it out against Kim’s family, the Kardashians. It turns out it’s been ‘Ye’s life-long dream to play Fast Money, so host Steve Harvey made that happen for him. After the Kardashians beat the Wests, they were technically supposed to play the Fast Money round but (being the good sisters they are) Khloe and Kendall decided to let KimYe play instead. If you missed it, press play on the accompanying clips to laugh your ass off. Kanye was in great spirits and Khloe was pregnant and shadier than ever. Plus, people react on the flip.

Kanye has a permanent smile on his face during this whole Family Feud episode — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2018

Kanye always wanted to play “fast money”. pic.twitter.com/8fHSliARFC — glen macneil (@14GlenCFL) June 11, 2018

Kim & Khloé at Family Feud. pic.twitter.com/zx0RtSrVbs — The Wests (@kuwthewests) June 7, 2018

Family Feud: Kanye West Has Never Been Happier Than He Was In This Moment was originally published on globalgrind.com

