Are white people becoming extinct? The 2016 census showed that more whites died than were born that year. And Latino births exceeded deaths in all 50 states.

Listen to The Jazzy Report above for the full story!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Jazzy Report: Are White People Becoming Extinct? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: