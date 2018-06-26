The Jazzy Report: Are White People Becoming Extinct?

| 06.26.18
Are white people becoming extinct? The 2016 census showed that more whites died than were born that year. And Latino births exceeded deaths in all 50 states.

Listen to The Jazzy Report above for the full story!

originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

