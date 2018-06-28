Bird Scooters Make Their Way To Baltimore

The Bird has landed!

Bird, the electric scooter-share company, launched in Baltimore today, and with it brings over 70 rides to the Inner Harbor area and Fells Point.

Riders can pick up and drop off just about anywhere. People looking for a side hustle can sign up to charge the Bird scooters at their home. Chargers receive $5 to $20 per scooter depending on where they locate the Bird. Hey, may be a way to earn some extra cash.

Interested? Download the app in Apple’s App Store or Google Play. A ride costs $1 to unlock the scooter and then 15 cents per minute after that. A scooter can go 15 miles in a single charge. The scooters can only be used during the day and are dropped off after being recharged at 7 a.m.

You have to have your own helmet though.

Ride well!

