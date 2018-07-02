CLOSE
Beyoncé Proves She In Fact Owns Ladders Now Since She Descended One During Stage Mishap

Take notes.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé can now add “scale tall ladders in a single bound” to her list of skills.

The songstress had to put her talents to the test during the Warsaw, Poland stop of her On The Run II tour with Jay-Z. The couple was performing their final songs on a floating stage when it appeared to malfunction. According to fan videos, the two were stranded on the stage for a couple minutes until crew members had to save them with ladders.

Based off the video, it seems Bey had to be persuaded to descend the ladder. Her wardrobe of thigh-high heeled boots didn’t make the climb any easier.

But this is Beyoncé we’re talking about!

Do we not remember the longs staircase of death she walked down during her Beychella performance!

Have we forgotten that the Queen Bey can actually defy gravity!

#beyonceflying

A post shared by 👸🏽 (@jojoblong) on

 

And you think a measly ladder will get the best of her fears?

After some hesitance, she climbed that ladder with grace while fans cheered her on.

Queen.

On to the next show.

