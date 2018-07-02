CLOSE
Watch The First Trailer For The Jay-Z-Produced ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’

The life of the teen is remembered.

Justice Lindberg, 11, holds a sign during the rally. At left is Noah Spicer, 13, and at right is Mason Spicer, 11. A rally was held in City Park at the Martin Luther King statue today March 25th, 2012. The rally, organized by Community Peace Drummers, was

Source: Helen H. Richardson / Getty

After the powerful docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story on Netflix, Jay-Z continues to bring movies around social justice to life.

Next, he has executive produced the six-part docuseries Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. It will cover the life and death of the 17-year-old teen who was killed by George Zimmerman back in 2012.

Jay acquired the rights to the books Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin for the series.

It will premiere on July 30 on the Paramount Network. You can check out the moving trailer for yourself below!

