Wyclef’s New Artist Taught Us How To Get The Perfect DIY Cat Eye

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 1, 2017Singer Jazzy Amra has gone from sleeping in a one bedroom apartment with her mother and siblings to working in the studio with Wyclef Jean and Dave East but that doesn’t mean the rising star can’t still appreciate a quick run to her local Duane Reade. We caught up with the Bronx beauty at the single release party for her track “You Got Me” to get five great tips for perfecting her signature cat eye on a struggle budget.

1.  Don’t Be Afraid To Turn Up The Volume

When it comes to making a huge impact the songstress feels like more is more. She says “Don’t be afraid to really extend the line” because it will “make your eyes look bigger” and enhance the overall look.   

2.  Take It Slow

“People definitely shouldn’t rush it” she advises. Instead she says you should take your time both manipulating your eye and applying the product really paying attention “so you can really see what you’re doing.”

If my mom was alive she would be proud of her baby girl 📷: @brock_mills

A post shared by Jazzy Amra (@jazzyamra) on

3. Don’t Get Caught Up In Luxury Labels

Instead of springing for pricey brands she sticks with what feels and looks good. One of her drugstore favorites is NYX’s $7 vinyl liquid liner. “It’s affordable and it feels good on my skin.”

4. Stick To The Standard

Gel liners may provide an easy glide during application but the end results they leave aren’t always so smooth. She suggests going with a tried and true matte liquid formula for a classic look also noting that “it lasts longer.”

"WHOS MANSSS" 😭 📸: @youcancallmegiselle

A post shared by Jazzy Amra (@jazzyamra) on

5. Nothing Beats Practice

The singer, who started wearing makeup as a freshman in high school, says that the number one ingredient in her perfect cat eye is the level of skill she acquired over time.  “I’ve been doing it for about 6 years now, so I could do it in my sleep honestly. By now like I don’t need a mirror or anything.”

Makeup by @salinamvrie ❤️. FOLLOW HER!

A post shared by Jazzy Amra (@jazzyamra) on

