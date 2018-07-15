A Twitter user by the name of Jemale Bozeman has always wondered if he was related to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, based on the fact they had similar names.

Comes to find out, they are actually related and he found this out when Chadwick pulled up to the annual family reunion.

For so long I wondered if Chadwick Boseman was part of my family cause damn our last names are spelled alike. Then I was like “nah” and gave up hope. So how about at our Family Reunion guess who comes walking around the corner….that’s right MY COUSIN CHAD!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nHYT5ikcKE — Jemale Bozeman (@JemaleBozeman) July 15, 2018

They’re both from North Carolina so it only makes sense.

Twitter User Finds Out He’s Related To Chadwick Boseman was originally published on globalgrind.com

