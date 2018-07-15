CLOSE
Twitter User Finds Out He’s Related To Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

A Twitter user by the name of Jemale Bozeman has always wondered if he was related to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, based on the fact they had similar names.

Comes to find out, they are actually related and he found this out when Chadwick pulled up to the annual family reunion.

 

They’re both from North Carolina so it only makes sense.

Twitter User Finds Out He's Related To Chadwick Boseman

