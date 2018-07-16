CLOSE
15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where They Ranked On The Billboard Hot 100

It's not as easy to get a #1 as you might think

Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Soulja Boy & Drake In Concert

Source: Kristian Dowling / Getty

Once Drake‘s album Scorpion dropped and Shiggy immediately worked his magic by starting a viral dance challenge to “In My Feelings,” it seemed almost inevitable that the track would hit number one on the charts–and today (Monday, July 16) it finally did.

The combination of Drizzy and a dance challenge is an unbeatable force, but dance crazes in general go hand-in-hand with hip hop throughout history. Though it might seem like the most undeniable dance-fueling tracks were so popular they had to have hit that top spot, it’s harder to get a #1 than you might think. Of course, streaming today plays a huge role in the success of more modern tracks, but that didn’t stop a select songs in the early 2000’s from hitting number one.

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular tracks that started dance crazes, and how high these songs made it in terms of Billboard charts:

 

“In My Feelings”Drake      Peaked at #1 on 7.16.2018

“Crank That (Soulja Boy)”Soulja Boy Tell’em      Peaked at #1 on 9.15.2007

“Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”Beyoncé       Peaked at #1 on 12.13.2008

