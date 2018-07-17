Jazzy Report: Chocolate, Coffee And Red Wine Help You Live Longer

A researcher in Australia has concluded that chocolate, coffee, red wine, garlic, green tea, and eggs help you live longer. These foods encourage longevity because they are packed with the age busting antioxidants that reduce inflammation and help protect your cells from aging.

