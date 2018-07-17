Jazzy Report: Chocolate, Coffee And Red Wine Help You Live Longer

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

A researcher in Australia has concluded that chocolate, coffee, red wine, garlic, green tea, and eggs help you live longer. These foods encourage longevity because they are packed with the age busting antioxidants that reduce inflammation and help protect your cells from aging.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Jazzy Report: Chocolate, Coffee And Red Wine Help You Live Longer was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Jazzy Report: Chocolate, Coffee And Red Wine Help You Live Longer

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Symone Sanders Shares How Therapy Is Just Like…

The CNN strategist and political activist spoke openly about her dad's death, the delayed effect and the importance of self-care.
07.18.18
Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At…

President Barack Obama reprimanded Donald Trump in a speech at a South Africa event without mentioning Trump by name.
07.18.18
Obama Delivers A Word On ‘Strange And Uncertain…

During a Tuesday speech commemorating Mandela's 100th birthday, Obama warned against "strongman politics," emphasized the need for global diplomacy and…
07.18.18
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Last week several participants of an Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts,…
07.17.18
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s…

Sen. McCain strikes again.
07.17.18
Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And…

The CNN commentator claimed the alleged victim was looking for a "come up."
07.17.18
9 items
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

She was born on this day in 1862.
07.16.18
12 items
Powerful Quotes From The Legendary Activist

The icon is 71 today.
07.17.18
Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus…

Morehouse College suspended its dining relationship with Papa John’s Pizza.
07.16.18
24 items
Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After…

Win or lose, she'll always be the GOAT.
07.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close