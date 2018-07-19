CLOSE
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap House From Demolition, Compares It To The Statue Of Liberty

“I don’t think they would knock down the Statue of Liberty"

While promoting his 2017 project Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz rented a house in Atlanta and painted it pink. The pink trap house was located at 1530 Howell Mill Road and hosted the rapper’s listening party, along with a number of other events for the local community.

Now, it looks like the Atlanta landmark is in the process of being destroyed–but Chainz isn’t having it.

Matt Rohrig of Cartel Properties, who owns the house, told local outlet AJC that there are plans to tear down the establishment. The house was already been repainted back to white a while back, and looks unrecognizable from it’s former trapping days. “My plan eventually is to tear it down. I’m not leasing it out long term,” Rohrig commented.

TMZ caught up with the rapper behind the pink house at LAX and asked about the demolition of his Pretty Girls monument. As you’d probably expect, he isn’t happy about it. “I don’t think they would knock down the Statue of Liberty. We need to keep that up,” he said.

2 Chainz thinks the house represents way more than his album. He spoke to TMZ, reminding them that he once used it to conduct free HIV tests. “We changed the connotation of trap house from something that was considered negative to something that was considered positive,” he said. “We held church services, we gave back to the community, we did art activities, we did AIDS testing, all of that.”

“Let’s try to save the pink trap house,” he added.

