CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She Didn’t Get A Job Because Her Name Is ‘Ghetto’

The company claims their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee.

Leave a comment
Young african woman sitting at workplace

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

A Black Missouri women claims she wasn’t hired for a job because her name was too “ghetto” for the company’s liking.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Hermeisha Robinson applied for a customer service position for Mantality Health, a clinic that treats men with low testosterone. To her surprise, she received an email that read as the following:

“Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health. Unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names.”

Soon after, Robinson posted a screen shot of the correspondence on her Facebook page for everyone to see.

“My feelings are very hurt and they even got me second-guessing my name, trying to figure out if my name is really that ‘ghetto,’” she wrote in the post.

Robinson wasn’t the only one. Roughly 20 people, including  Dorneshia Zachery received the same email.

“The company looked at my name and said we don’t care about what you’ve done in life your name is going is going to dismiss you completely,” Zachery told KMOV.

So what’s the deal?

Apparently the company is claiming their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee. Kevin Meuret, the owner of the company, told the Post-Dispatch, “I’m a father of three daughters, and that young lady getting that (response) is horrible.”

He added, “That young lady opened something that must have felt like a freight train, and that’s unacceptable.”

The company has launched an investigation with job hunting website Indeed.com to locate the IP address of the email sender. Meanwhile, Indeed claims there is no evidence to support this hacking accusation.

“Account security is of utmost importance to Indeed and something that we diligently monitor. Account holders are responsible for use of their password and we recommend frequent updates and complete confidentiality of your password. Our investigation into this particular account shows no evidence of compromise,” they wrote in a statement.

The plot thickens.

BEAUTIES: What do you think?

RELATED NEWS:

Not Again! Another Black Woman Gets Cops Called On Her Over A Coupon

Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball

Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That Just Earned Her Ph.D

Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She Didn’t Get A Job Because Her Name Is ‘Ghetto’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name…

The blame game.
08.16.18
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…

The definitive timeline of the Queen of Soul.
08.16.18
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Trump's Twitter fingers are going to be on fire.
08.16.18
Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She…

The company claims their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee.
08.16.18
18 items
Strike A Pose! 17 Of The Most Iconic…

Slay sistas! Slay!
08.16.18
34 items
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of…

Take a look at some of the top shots from Aretha Franklin's various photo shoots over the years.
08.15.18
8 items
Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen…

From her seminal performance before a Detroit Lions NFL game to having a city street named for her, Aretha is…
08.15.18
11 items
Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The…

Whether it was during her humble start as a teenage star-in-the making or performing for American presidents, Aretha felt right…
08.15.18
9 items
Aretha Franklin Pictures With Her Fellow Divas

From Chaka to Whitney, Aretha with the divas.
08.14.18
People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’…

More tension is building.
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close