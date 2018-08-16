Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia

An argument over who would play Aretha Franklin in a biopic led to a shooting in Suffolk County, Virginia on Thursday morning. A witness said that two people in a local barbershop arguing over whether or not Halle Berry played or would play Franklin in a movie. The debate fight turned into a full-blown fight and then one of the one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the other man at least once outside the shop.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not providing any new information at this time.

Aretha Franklin did want Halle Berry to play her in her biopic but Berry declined, stating that she couldn’t sing and wouldn’t do the role Justice. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson has since been connected to the film.

Source: WTKR

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos) 23 photos Launch gallery Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos) 1. The Queen & Alicia Keys Source:Getty 1 of 23 2. The Queen & Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 2 of 23 3. The Queen & Patti LaBelle Source:Getty 3 of 23 4. The Queen & Smokey Robinson Source:Getty 4 of 23 5. The Queen & J.T. Source:Getty 5 of 23 6. The Queen & James Earl Jones Source:Getty 6 of 23 7. The Queen & Diddy Source:Getty 7 of 23 8. The Queen & Brandy Source:Getty 8 of 23 9. The Queen & Stevie Wonder Source:Getty 9 of 23 10. The Queen & Jesse Jackson Source:Getty 10 of 23 11. The Queen & Jordin Sparks Source:Getty 11 of 23 12. The Queen & Oprah Source:Getty 12 of 23 13. The Queen & Don Cornelius Source:Getty 13 of 23 14. The Queen with Robert De Niro & Wife Grace Hightower Source:Getty 14 of 23 15. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 15 of 23 16. The Queen & Ron Isley Source:Getty 16 of 23 17. The Queen with John Belushi & Dan Akroyd Source:Getty 17 of 23 18. The Queen & Whoopie Goldberg Source:Getty 18 of 23 19. The Queen & Mariah Carey Source:Getty 19 of 23 20. The Queen & Phylicia Rashad Source:Getty 20 of 23 21. The Queen & Janelle Monae Source:Getty 21 of 23 22. The Queen with Denzel Washington and Clive Davis Source:Getty 22 of 23 23. The Queen & Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos) Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos) [caption id="attachment_4275873" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] It’s a sad day in music. The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of Pancreatic cancer on Thursday at 76 years old. Throughout her 50 year career, Ms. Franklin has touched numerous souls and provided the soundtrack for many countless life moments. In honor of Aretha’s incomparable legacy, check these heartwarming photos The Queen and some of the famous folks who loved on her over the years. You will be missed, Queen.

Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia was originally published on Mymajicdc.com