Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia

An argument over who would play Aretha Franklin in a biopic led to a shooting in Suffolk County, Virginia on Thursday morning. A witness said that two people in a local barbershop arguing over whether or not Halle Berry played or would play Franklin in a movie. The debate fight turned into a full-blown fight and then one of the one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the other man at least once outside the shop.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not providing any new information at this time.

Aretha Franklin did want Halle Berry to play her in her biopic but Berry declined, stating that she couldn’t sing and wouldn’t do the role Justice. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson has since been connected to the film.

Source: WTKR

It's a sad day in music. The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of Pancreatic cancer on Thursday at 76 years old. Throughout her 50 year career, Ms. Franklin has touched numerous souls and provided the soundtrack for many countless life moments. In honor of Aretha's incomparable legacy, check these heartwarming photos The Queen and some of the famous folks who loved on her over the years. You will be missed, Queen.

Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

