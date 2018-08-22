B’More In The Know: Taylor Hayes’ Suspected Killer Arrested, Baltimore’s Tops New ‘Best Of’ and ‘Worst Of’ Lists & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Charm City
| 08.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This week we learned that Baltimore police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes and the city ranks as the number 10 in the country for cities with the worst mosquito problems. Find these stories and more below.

Be sure to stay tuned for our exciting announcement coming soon.

– Baltimore Ranked No. 10 On List Of Cities With Mosquito Problems

– Baltimore Police Make An Arrest In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl

– Baltimore City Named ‘Coolest City On The East Coast’

 

B’More In The Know: Taylor Hayes’ Suspected Killer Arrested, Baltimore’s Tops New ‘Best Of’ and ‘Worst Of’ Lists & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In…

A disgusting display.
08.23.18
Most Expensive HBCUs Keep Tuition Costs Lower Than…

The most affordable historically Black colleges and universities were ranked for a new study.
08.23.18
Michelle Obama Shares Emotional Video Of Father Voting…

Power at the polls.
08.23.18
Heartbreaking: Father Violently Gunned Down By Police Was…

More outrage.
08.23.18
14 items
Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic…

The restaurant turns 60 today.
08.22.18
Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So…

The backlash was epic.
08.22.18
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud…
08.21.18
MTV’s Aretha Flub Shows Diversity In Media Is…

The stunning lack of diversity in media has seemingly never been more apparent than in the past few days.
08.22.18
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close