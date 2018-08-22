This week we learned that Baltimore police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes and the city ranks as the number 10 in the country for cities with the worst mosquito problems. Find these stories and more below.

Be sure to stay tuned for our exciting announcement coming soon.

– Baltimore Ranked No. 10 On List Of Cities With Mosquito Problems

– Baltimore Police Make An Arrest In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl

– Baltimore City Named ‘Coolest City On The East Coast’

B’More In The Know: Taylor Hayes’ Suspected Killer Arrested, Baltimore’s Tops New ‘Best Of’ and ‘Worst Of’ Lists & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: