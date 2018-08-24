CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson & More To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar and other vocalists will honor the Queen Of Soul at the star-studded ceremony.

Leave a comment
New York premiere of 'Selma'

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Next week, Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest but not before a star-studded tribute featuring some of her contemporaries and close friends. Slated to perform at the service are Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, and more.

Page Six reports:

Franklin’s service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.

The list was provided to The Associated Press by Franklin’s longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The service will reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program.

Gospel legend Shirley Caesar will also take the stage at Greater Grace Temple where the ceremony will be held. The legendary “Queen Of Soul” began her singing career as a gospel singer as a teenager.

Photo: WENN

Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson & More To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
London Breed Is Not Here For Taking Millions…

No justice, no peace.
08.24.18
Kamala Harris Makes Another Presidential Move With $30…

Legislation for saving lives.
08.24.18
Disgusting! Man May Face Charges After Cops Say…

A nasty incident.
08.24.18
Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As…

The Trump worshipper was fired from Arizona State University.
08.23.18
Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In…

A disgusting display.
08.23.18
Most Expensive HBCUs Keep Tuition Costs Lower Than…

The most affordable historically Black colleges and universities were ranked for a new study.
08.23.18
Michelle Obama Shares Emotional Video Of Father Voting…

Power at the polls.
08.23.18
Heartbreaking: Father Violently Gunned Down By Police Was…

More outrage.
08.23.18
Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So…

The backlash was epic.
08.22.18
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud…
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close