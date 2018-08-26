CLOSE
That Time John McCain Checked A Racist Who Said Obama Was Arab [Video]

Can you imagine how that other guy in the White House now would have responded?

US-ELECTIONS-MCCAIN-CAMPAIGN

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Sen. John McCain passed away yesterday (August 25) at 81 from brain cancer. Since then, that famed video of him checking a racist during his Presidential Campaign against Barack Obama has gone viral, again. 

You may recall during 2008 that many a right wing nut job was convinced Obama was Muslim or Arab. McCain was taking questions at a rally when a woman referred to the then candidate as an “Arab” who she didn’t trust.

McCain quickly snatched the microphone away and emphatically said, “No, ma’am. He’s a decent family man, [and] a citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about.”

That’s real. Check the video below.

Although we at times we disagreed with McCain’s politics, his patriotism couldn’t be denied while the respect he garnered was well deserved. Rest in power.

Photo: Getty

That Time John McCain Checked A Racist Who Said Obama Was Arab [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

