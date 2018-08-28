Robert Townsend Tells His ‘Journey As An Artist’ In The Five Heartbeats Documentary

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 08.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Five Heartbeats is considered a classic movie. But have you ever really thought about the work that went into it?

Robert Townsend gives a behind the scenes account of what went into making the classic film in his new documentary, The Making Of The Five Heartbeats.

Townsend says that as an artist, “you do what you do,” and the documentary shows his “journey as an artist.”

DL points out that everything that Townsend has done has some sort of political marker, Townsend says that was on purpose. “I can’t just make people laugh,” he said, “I’ve got to make them think.” Similar to DL, he feels like he has to “drop some knowledge.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Robert Townsend Tells His ‘Journey As An Artist’ In The Five Heartbeats Documentary was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…

The underdog made history tonight.
08.28.18
Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their…

Michelle Obama sends a video message to high school students, encouraging them to seek higher education and to change the…
08.29.18
The Black Gamer Killed In Jacksonville Shooting Was…

Elijah Clayton, the Black gamer killed in the Jackson shooting, was using his winnings to pay for college.
08.28.18
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close