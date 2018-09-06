DL’s Top 10 Back To School Tips For Divorced Parents

09.06.18
Back to school is an exciting yet stressful time of year for every parent. But for divorced parents the work of getting your kid(s) ready for a successful school year can feel much harder. Some of the things that can make the transition smoother are:

-Create a shared Google calendar

-Set times and places to discuss your child.

-If your ex is out of state have them call in to the parent teacher meetings.

Hear the rest in the audio above.

DL’s Top 10 Back To School Tips For Divorced Parents was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

