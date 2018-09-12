Question Of The Night: If You Found Out That Your Partner Had A “Break Baby” What Would You Do?

Nori Moment: I can not front this is a really hard one for me. I would be so hurt that the love of my life was so careless to sleep with someone without protection. Once I got past the shock and disbelief we would map out a co-parenting plan. No matter how ugly a situation is a child should never be punished for the fault of adults. One thing I know about myself is that I can hold a mean grudge (God ain’t through with me yet). I would need time to process how one decision has changed our lives forever. I am sure that after time things would fall into a normal routine but whoo chile, that is a lot!!!!

Also On Magic 95.9: