St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer This Saturday In Baltimore

St. Jude

On September 22, join the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer. Praise Baltimore will be on hand at this family-friendly event to raise funds in support of the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude makes sure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

The Walk/Run takes place at:

Historic Fort McHenry

Latrobe Park

1627 E Fort Ave

Baltimore, MD 21230

Registration opens at 8am.

St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer This Saturday In Baltimore was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

