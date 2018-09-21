CLOSE
Prince Tackles Gun Violence In Posthumous “Mary Don’t You Weep” Video [NEW VIDEO]

"Mary Don't You Weep" appears on Prince's new album

Prince‘s estate has released the video for his posthumous single, “Mary Don’t You Weep” and it tackles a major issue currently in the United Sates: gun violence and its impact on the youth.

Clocking in a six minutes, the video begins with a quote from the late singer stating, “Nearly 1,300 children die and 5,790 are treated for gunshot wounds each year in the United States alone. The system is broken. It’s going to take the young people to fix it this time. We need new ideas, new life…”

The vintage style shot video adds an ominous tone with adults huddled around a boy as he lays lifeless on the floor. Prince’s voice is unmistakable all over the track as it leads to scenes of distress, torment, death and ultimately the boy’s funeral. Three years ago, Prince released a song and documentary titled Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray.

Watch the video below.

