Video Goes Viral Of Woman Confronting AT&T Worker Accused Of Stealing Money From Her Cash App

Don’t ever try to steal from a Black woman!
This is a lesson that a white AT&T worker had to learn the hard way when a customer accused him of using her phone and stealing $50 bucks from her via a cash app.
According to the Shaderoom, the woman was having internet installed in her home when the AT&T worker asked could he use her phone to test to see if the WIFI was working. Well, let the woman tell it, he did more than just that: She claims he stole her coins!
When she realized that her money was missing, she confronted the worker, recorded the confrontation and posted it online for the world to see.
Looking at the video, the unnamed cable and phone worker initially denied stealing from her and said that the transfer may have happened by mistake. But soon after he changed his tune, asking multiple times, “How can we make this right.”
The woman’s response: You better make it right since that money was her fiancé’s and not hers.
The Shaderoom wrote that they later spoke to the woman who claimed that she complained to his supervisors and for the man fired.
If this story is true, what a damn idiot. Fifty-dollars is not worth losing your job over.
