GED Section: Dr. Ford Has Courage

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 09.28.18
DL found Dr. Ford’s testimony credible. There were times where he felt bad and had to look at himself as a man and correct things. For example, he has asked why it took her so long to come forward and he now knows that was wrong. He commends her for her courage. DL knows criminals and says Kavanaugh’s refusal to request an investigation doesn’t make him look good.

