CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Senate Judiciary Committee Confirms Brett Kavanaugh, Vote Heads To Senate

Leave a comment

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday, moving him one step closer to becoming a Supreme Court Justice. As expected, all Republican senators on the committee voted yes, while all of the Democrats on the committee voted no.

Kavanaugh’s nomination now moves to the Senate, where Sen. Jeff Flake has called for a delay in the vote on the Senate floor until the completion of an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday as did Kavanaugh in a contentious hearing.

The vote on Kavanaugh is a crucial one, not just for victims of sexual abuse, harassment and assault but in regards to lawmaking in the U.S.

RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says Kavanaugh Is Not Credible

RELATED: What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh’s Senate Testimonies

Asked about Ford’s testimony, Donald Trump said, “I thought her testimony was very compelling and she looks like a very fine woman to me, very fine woman. And I thought that Brett’s testimony likewise was really something that I hadn’t seen before. It was an incredible moment I think in the history of our country. But certainly she was a very credible witness.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Senate Judiciary Committee Confirms Brett Kavanaugh, Vote Heads To Senate was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Botham Jean Get Justice? Activists Slam DA…

Faith Johnson is a Black Republican.
09.29.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…

Making history.
09.29.18
Officials Set Trial Date For Black Cop Who…

Court to examine Justine Damond's shooting.
09.29.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…

White supremacy doesn’t care if the world burns as long as white people get to smell everyone else’s ashes first.
09.29.18
Video Of Rapper XXXTentacion’s Shooting Provides New Details…

Prosecutors showed dramatic footage in court showing XXXTentacion's killing.
09.29.18
Bill Cosby Called ‘Serial Rapist’ As Walk Of…

Crews worked to restore Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized this week.
09.29.18
Here We Go Again: Homeowner Hangs Racist Halloween…

Displays used for discrimination.
09.29.18
College Basketball Player Wayde Sims Killed As Crime…

Tragedy strikes.
09.29.18
Sunken Place Black Fox News Contributor Is Fired…

Kevin Jackson is out at Fox News.
09.29.18
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close